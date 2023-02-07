StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneBridge Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

APAC opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

StoneBridge Acquisition Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

