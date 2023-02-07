Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.