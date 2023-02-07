Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Robert S. Fletcher Sells 3,000 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.57. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $241,841,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

