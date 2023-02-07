Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after acquiring an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $20,365,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 503,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 477,760 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

