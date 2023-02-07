Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.9 %

SYNA opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

