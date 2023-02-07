Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,115 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xencor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also

