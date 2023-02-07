Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 13,309 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,470. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.