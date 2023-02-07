Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 532 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $7,068,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $3,524,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

