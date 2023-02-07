Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,692 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROCK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

