Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.69. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

