Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $207,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victory Capital Trading Down 3.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $36.90.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

