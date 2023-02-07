Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 16,063 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $577,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.