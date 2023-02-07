Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

