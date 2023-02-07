Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 102,235 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

SEAS opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $565.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

