Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 21,052 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,039,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

