Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,866 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGND. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72.

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,530,185 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.