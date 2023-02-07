Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 35,419 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $755.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,366.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

