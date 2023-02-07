Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $832.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock worth $1,127,461. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UVSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Stories

