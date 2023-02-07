Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after acquiring an additional 991,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $38,034,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the period.

NYSE BFAM opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

