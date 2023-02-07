Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 28.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $4,676,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $93.11.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

