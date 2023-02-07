Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOH opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

