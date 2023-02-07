Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GoPro were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoPro Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
