Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $462,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 384,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

