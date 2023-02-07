Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $466,000 Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 647.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,424 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

