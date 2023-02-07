Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $470,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

IRWD stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Get Rating

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

