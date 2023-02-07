Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $475,000 Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in InterDigital by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 148,221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 329,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

IDCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

