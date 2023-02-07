Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.31.

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also

