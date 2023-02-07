Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $528,000 Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Renasant were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

