Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PNM Resources were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.43. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

