Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $534,000 Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

NYSE:FTI opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.79. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

