Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $536,000 Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Lindsay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

LNN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

