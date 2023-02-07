Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $537,000 Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,558,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 435.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 110.2% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

LBRT opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.