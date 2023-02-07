Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 597.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.84. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

