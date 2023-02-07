Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $453,000 in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $690.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

