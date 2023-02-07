Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $453,000 in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.
Cass Information Systems Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CASS opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $690.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10.
Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cass Information Systems (CASS)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.