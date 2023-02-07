Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $462,000 in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

