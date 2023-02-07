Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $474,000 in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $12.22.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.78 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

