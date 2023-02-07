Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $475,000 in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 75.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 47.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 34.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.44. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. AerSale had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Equities research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AerSale in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AerSale

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,698,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AerSale Profile

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

