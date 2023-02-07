Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $478,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,290,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth about $537,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

