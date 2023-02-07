Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $517,000 in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

BUSE stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,709.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,709.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $217,380 and have sold 14,900 shares worth $374,324. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

