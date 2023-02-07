Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $395.07 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $454.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.81. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.47.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

