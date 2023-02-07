Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Beer Price Performance
Shares of SAM stock opened at $395.07 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $454.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.81. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.61 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Boston Beer Profile
Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.
