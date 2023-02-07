Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,090,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.02%.

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

