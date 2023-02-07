Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth $323,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGC opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $286,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

Featured Articles

