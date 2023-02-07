Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 15,161 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

