Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,311 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avient were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its holdings in Avient by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 1,151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 362,245 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after acquiring an additional 222,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

