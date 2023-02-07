Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,641 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

