Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 60,161 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 525.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RPC were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 219.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 794,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RPC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RPC news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RES stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.78.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

