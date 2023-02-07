Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Shares of LPG stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $877.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading

