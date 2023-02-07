Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 2,729 Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $186.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $564.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.74. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $213.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

