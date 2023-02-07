Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alarm.com were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 360.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

ALRM opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

