Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 92,890 shares of company stock worth $4,837,536 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

